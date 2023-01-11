 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Sky Lede: Policy starts progressing in week 2

This week, Tom Kuglin and Holly Michels talk about week 2 of the legislative session and how policy is starting to move.

Legislation discussed: making Montana Water Court permanent, increasing payments to block management enrollees and changes to child protective services.

Bill doubling landowner payment cap for Block Management earns support
Bill proposes permanent Montana Water Court

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

