Big Sky Lede: Overhauling Montana’s big game hunting regulations

In this episode Montana State News Bureau Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Kuglin talks about some major changes coming to deer and elk hunting in Montana.

A new directive from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech aims to simplify hunting regulations with a top-down review of hunting districts, licenses and permits. Both interviews and documents detail the early stages of the changes, which include elimination of many hunting districts and combining them as well as elimination or consolidation of types of licenses and permits. That will produce larger hunting districts likely with fewer license or permit types.

Biologists have been directed to come up with proposals that FWP will bring out to the public that focus on biology rather than social concerns. Officials expect significant public input as they draft a plan for the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, which will make the final decision ahead of the 2022 season.

What all these changes will ultimately mean is too early to say, but hunters should expect regulations to look much different in the future.