Big Sky Lede: New death puts new spotlight on troubled teen industry

Montana’s troubled teen industry is tucked into the wooded mountains of northwest Montana, where these programs treat youth with different behavioral health issues in the isolated landscape away from their homes and family and friends.

The industry has undergone a few sea changes in regulations over the past 16 years to better ensure the safety of these participants, but issues remain.

Late last month bureau reporter Seaborn Larson learned about a suicide at a therapeutic boarding school for troubled girls outside of Thompson Falls, and we now know that state officials are investigating the death.

