Big Sky Lede: More questions than answers

There is a lot still up in the air before the upcoming Montana legislative session that kicks off Jan. 4.

How will things look given the pandemic that makes gathering in-person dangerous? How do ideas about how the sessions should be held break down along party lines? Why aren’t lawmakers subject to things like mask mandates that the rest of Montanans have to follow?

And then there's the actual nitty-gritty of governing. Lawmakers have a lot of blanks to fill in, starting with how to implement legalizing cannabis after voters resoundingly approved of that in November. How will legislators, some who opposed legalization, write the rules for buying and selling cannabis?

And now that cannabis is legal, what does this mean for people with misdemeanor convictions on their records?

Listen as Montana State News Bureau investigative journalist Seaborn Larson and bureau chief Holly Michels talk about their reporting that tries to answer these questions.

