Big Sky Lede: Money, conflict and tensions in week 5 of the legislature

Topics discussed: a package of Republican-backed legislation to spend $1 billion of the state’s surplus and cut taxes, a question of conflict of interest regarding a freshman legislator's bill and a couple controversial bills heard in both judiciary committees.

