Big Sky Lede: Money, conflict and tensions in week 5 of the legislature

This week, Holly Michels, Seaborn Larson and Sam Wilson of the Montana State News Bureau, talk about reporting from week five of the legislative session. 

Topics discussed: a package of Republican-backed legislation to spend $1 billion of the state’s surplus and cut taxes, a question of conflict of interest regarding a freshman legislator's bill and a couple controversial bills heard in both judiciary committees.

Bill would allow doctors to not provide procedures they object to
5-hour hearing shows emotional debate over bill to block gender care for trans minors
GOP proposal to spend $1B advances in Legislature
Legislator's bill could affect auditor that fined her employer $2.7M

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms — the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

