Big Sky Lede: Masks, tribal sovereignty and voting

Gov. Greg Gianforte said he’s lifting the statewide mask mandate. Bureau head Holly Michels was at the press conference where he made the announcement. She'll explain why it’s happening and how people are reacting.

Deputy Tom Kuglin covered a bill this week that would allow non-tribal members to hunt on fee lands within tribal reservations. He delves into the reasons the lawmaker brought it and why tribes say it doesn’t acknowledge their sovereignty.

And then the newest team member, data reporter Sam Wilson, walks through some of the elections and campaign coverage he’s been doing, from calls for “voter integrity” to concerns measures will restrict access to the polls.

