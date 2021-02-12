 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Sky Lede: Masks, tribal sovereignty and voting
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Big Sky Lede: Masks, tribal sovereignty and voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Greg Gianforte said he’s lifting the statewide mask mandate. Bureau head Holly Michels was at the press conference where he made the announcement. She'll explain why it’s happening and how people are reacting.

Deputy Tom Kuglin covered a bill this week that would allow non-tribal members to hunt on fee lands within tribal reservations. He delves into the reasons the lawmaker brought it and why tribes say it doesn’t acknowledge their sovereignty.

And then the newest team member, data reporter Sam Wilson, walks through some of the elections and campaign coverage he’s been doing, from calls for “voter integrity” to concerns measures will restrict access to the polls.

Montana State News Bureau
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pirate skeletons from 1717 shipwreck discovered off Cape Cod

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News