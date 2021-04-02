Big Sky Lede: Marijuana, easements, ballot access and vaccines

This week the Legislature took up not just one, but three proposals to implement a recreational marijuana program in Montana. Reporter Seaborn Larson covered all of them and deciphers some unexpected drama as the bills crashed up against a legislative deadline.

Then deputy Tom Kuglin explains a bill that would change how prescriptive easements work in Montana, including a pitch to create a formal registration process along with fees and possible limitations if there’s public lands access nearby.

To wrap up, reporter Sam Wilson walks through how a bill to increase access to voting on the state’s reservations, a proposal that a legislative committee worked on extensively, ended up dying on the House floor. He’ll also talk about two bills that would prohibit so-called “vaccine passports” and loosen vaccine requirements, right as the state ramps up efforts to immunize residents against COVID-19.

