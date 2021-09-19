 Skip to main content
Big Sky Lede: Lobbying Dollars
Big Sky Lede: Lobbying Dollars

Montana State News Bureau reporter Sam Wilson discusses the state’s system for reporting lobbying expenses. He explains his findings after documenting that spending from the recent legislative session, including who the biggest spenders were, where the money came from and areas where transparency falls short.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Republic, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Montana State News Bureau
