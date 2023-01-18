 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Big Sky Lede: Legislature tackles major issues, policy-wise and elsewhere, in week 3

  • 0

This week, Holly Michels and Seaborn Larson of the Montana State News Bureau talk about the big news from week three at the Montana legislature.

Topics discussed: the resignation of Rep. Mallorie Stromswold, Gov. Gianforte's tax relief bills debut, an anti-abortion bill aimed at the constitution and legislation aimed at addressing problems at the Montana State Hospital.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bighorn sheep affected by disease in Nevada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News