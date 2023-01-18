Big Sky Lede: Legislature tackles major issues, policy-wise and elsewhere, in week 3

This week, Holly Michels and Seaborn Larson of the Montana State News Bureau talk about the big news from week three at the Montana legislature.
Topics discussed: the resignation of Rep. Mallorie Stromswold, Gov. Gianforte's tax relief bills debut, an anti-abortion bill aimed at the constitution and legislation aimed at addressing problems at the Montana State Hospital.
