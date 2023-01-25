 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Big Sky Lede: Legislature shows division and consensus in week 4

  • 0

This week, Tom Kuglin and Seaborn Larson of the Montana State News Bureau talk about big-picture reporting from week four of the legislative session. 

Topics discussed include the formation of the Montana Freedom Caucus, a bloc of ultraconservative state lawmakers, and what this current session might have in store for fish and wildlife legislation.

'Elk Camp' rolls out MT legislative package

'Elk Camp' rolls out MT legislative package

More than 100 camouflage-clad hunters gathered for “Elk Camp at the Capitol” Tuesday as speakers pushed a message of collaboration despite often sizeable differences in policy. 

MT Legislature set to take up fish, wildlife issues

MT Legislature set to take up fish, wildlife issues

Will fish and wildlife issues again be some of the most hotly debated issues of this session, or will the 68th Legislature be marked by more consensus-building and agreement for a state known for its natural resources and wildlife?

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms — the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Take a walk back in time with these photos of the Capitol's history.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Elk Camp' rolls out MT legislative package

'Elk Camp' rolls out MT legislative package

More than 100 camouflage-clad hunters gathered for “Elk Camp at the Capitol” Tuesday as speakers pushed a message of collaboration despite often sizeable differences in policy. 

MT Legislature set to take up fish, wildlife issues

MT Legislature set to take up fish, wildlife issues

Will fish and wildlife issues again be some of the most hotly debated issues of this session, or will the 68th Legislature be marked by more consensus-building and agreement for a state known for its natural resources and wildlife?

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine produces underground shelters for soldiers stationed at frontlines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News