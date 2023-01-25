Big Sky Lede: Legislature shows division and consensus in week 4

Topics discussed include the formation of the Montana Freedom Caucus, a bloc of ultraconservative state lawmakers, and what this current session might have in store for fish and wildlife legislation.

Will fish and wildlife issues again be some of the most hotly debated issues of this session, or will the 68th Legislature be marked by more consensus-building and agreement for a state known for its natural resources and wildlife?

