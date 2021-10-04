Big Sky Lede: Legal Whirlwind

On this episode of Big Sky Lede, reporter Holly Michels and host Thom Bridge discuss the hectic 36 hours before a judge in Montana put a temporary halt to three new abortion laws in the state. From the erroneous removal of a judge to filings before the state Supreme Court and finally the issuing of a 10-day restraining order on the new laws, they’ll break down the complicated timeline and explain what to expect next.

