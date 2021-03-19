Big Sky Lede: Legal land and marijuana framework

On this week’s episode, reporter Seaborn Larson delves into a quickly filed lawsuit over a bill signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte giving himself the power to appoint judges.

And then Seaborn takes a long-awaited first glimpse at the hefty bill to create a recreational cannabis program in the state. There’s a rough online of where the money from a 20% on sales might go, and not everyone is happy about it.

To wrap up, reporter Sam Wilson will shed some light on a pretty complicated piece of legislation that gets into the idea of “takings.” It’s a bill that could have huge effects on the state, a fiscal note says it’s impossible to estimate the economic fallout.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Republic, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic.

