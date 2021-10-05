Big Sky Lede: Hunting changes rolled out

On this episode of Big Sky Lede, Montana State News Bureau reporter Tom Kuglin discusses a proposal from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that seeks to make significant changes to hunting districts and permitting.

The proposals, generated by state wildlife biologists and managers across Montana’s seven administrative regions, came at the direction of FWP Director Hank Worsech. The directive instructed biologists to propose ways to “simplify” hunting regulations primarily by reducing the total number of hunting districts and types of licenses and permits.

The current process is unique in its statewide scope and the raw number of proposed changes.

