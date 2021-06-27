 Skip to main content
Big Sky Lede: Help Wanted
Big Sky Lede: Help Wanted

“Help wanted” signs have become ubiquitous in Montana at restaurants, stores and other businesses across economic sectors and up and down the income ladder over the past few months. As vaccines have become broadly available alongside the onset of summer, there’s been an acute labor shortage for many jobs. 

This week, Sam Wilson shares his reporting and the data he's found trying to understand Montana's workforce shortage.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Republic, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Montana State News Bureau
