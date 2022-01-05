Big Sky Lede: End of a prohibition

On this episode, Seaborn Larson talks about the road to recreational cannabis in Montana. What route did providers, local regulators and law enforcement take as they prepared for the new cannabis landscape in Montana?

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.