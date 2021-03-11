Big Sky Lede: Elk, Immigration and a year of pandemic reporting

This week’s episode of Big Sky Lede takes a bit of a different format. We’ll run down what’s going on in the Capitol and around state government, but also spend some time reflecting on the year-mark of the coronavirus pandemic in Montana.

Up first, Deputy Tom Kuglin talks elk management and a bill that would drastically change Montana's approach to it. The bill, crafted by Republican Speaker of the House Wylie Galt in coordination with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park, saw a lot of opposition both on the process that brought it and its contents.

Then Reporter Seaborn Larson delves into the Montana’s new attorney general joining a lawsuit that’s aimed at stalling out immigration policy coming from the Biden administration. Through reporting that lawsuit, Seaborn found another story about Montana quietly entering into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security over the enforcement of immigration laws.

Then, the bureau’s reporters have a roundtable discussion on the passage of a year since Montana's first COVID-19 cases and the process of chasing the story, from the early days when everything was up in the air to living through a pandemic while reporting on it.