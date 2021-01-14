 Skip to main content
Big Sky Lede: Digging In
While the insurrection in Washington, D.C., shook the nation, our reporter Seaborn Larson observed the rhetoric of false claims about a stolen election echoed closer to home. He shares his reporting on Montana Republicans who say Trump’s “battle” isn’t done yet.

Also this week, avid hunters and longtime journalists Tom Kuglin and Thom Bridge dig into an issue where their passion and work intersects -- a bill that deals with concerns over the release of the GPS locations for collared wildlife that's at the center of debate over fair chase hunting ethics against the public right to know.

Montana State News Bureau
