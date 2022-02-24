Big Sky Lede: Crisis at the Montana State Hospital

In the last few months, we’ve seen employees at Montana State Hospital try to raise the alarm about the conditions at the facility in Warm Springs. It’s the only state-run psychiatric hospital in Montana and, according to the state, is amid a serious staffing shortage.

On this episode, Seaborn Larson talks about an inspection report that lays out how those conditions have affected patients, and in some cases, how violations of federal health rules have had fatal consequences.

