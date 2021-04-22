Big Sky Lede: Close to the end

Lawmakers came back to the Capitol on Tuesday after a brief shutdown because of COVID-19 and they wasted no time getting back into action. Reporter Seaborn Larson covered one of the most controversial bills of the session, one to block gender-affirming care for transgender minors. It died by a procedural move in the Senate on Tuesday. He’ll explain how that happened.

Seaborn also continued his coverage of the conflict between the legislative and judiciary branches of government. He’ll discuss what happened when all seven justices showed up unexpectedly at an investigatory hearing led by GOP lawmakers.

Reporter Sam Wilson also had some court coverage this week. Sam wrote about the second lawsuit filed so far to challenge legislation backed by the GOP and signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Sam has closely tracked the two bills at the root of the challenge -- one that ended Montana’s same-day voter registration and another that tightened up what counts as a voter ID to register and vote. Sam will walk through who filed the lawsuit, what their concerns are and why these bills were priorities for the GOP this session.