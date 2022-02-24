Big Sky Lede: Clarity on aerial wolf hunting in Montana

A recent lawsuit in Montana District Court has brought confusion and now hopefully some clarity on what is and is not allowed for hunting wolves.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in response to a lawsuit from two wildlife advocacy groups argues that its removal of language from Montana’s wolf hunting regulations prohibiting hunting wolves from aircraft was justified because state law does not specifically bar hunting wolves from the air.

But according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and subsequently acknowledged by FWP, a federal law prohibits shooting wildlife from aircraft, although comes with some exceptions.

On this episode, Tom Kuglin walks us through the lead up to a consensus among both federal and state officials that wolves may not be hunted from aircraft for recreational purposes.

