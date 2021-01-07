Big Sky Lede: Changes

Change is afoot in Montana.

The new governor made a long-awaited announcement about how the state will respond to COVID-19 and vaccinate residents under his administration. We’ll walk you through what’s happening.

The Legislature was sworn in during a pandemic. In some ways the Capitol feels very altered under this hybrid session, but elsewhere hallways were packed with mask-less members of the public. What was it like for reporters there?

Some of the defining issues of the session are taking shape, including legislation about where concealed firearms can be carried. Will this bill meet a different fate with a GOP governor?

