Big Sky Lede: A whole lot of money

On this week’s show, Holly Michels, head of the bureau, dives into the $2.7 billion Montana is expected to get from the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress. While a lot is still up in the air about the funding, Holly shares what she’s been tracking.

Then reporter Seaborn Larson details what happened at initial Senate confirmation hearings for two judges appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. If the Senate doesn’t approve the judges, it means Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte can directly appoint to fill the vacancies under a new law Gianforte advocated for. All that’s happening as a legal challenge to the law advances.

Seaborn will also explain what’s going on with COVID-19 cases at the Capitol. A lawmaker tested positive this week but for the first time refused to release their name.

And then deputy Tom Kuglin will update what’s happened with a number of bills he’s tracking to change hunting laws in the state. Tom will also talk about how high demand was on the state’s great outdoor recreation opportunities last summer because of the pandemic and what we can expect to see this year as the weather warms up.