Biden faces pressure on women's health, LGBT issues

Anita Dunn, who serves as a senior adviser to the Biden transition team, appeared Monday at an event hosted by Planned Parenthood and praised the women's health organization, saying it "played a leading role" in the 2020 presidential race and in the 2018 midterms.

"On Day One, when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris put their hands on that Bible, we all are going to be prepared to build this country back better and to work together for a better society, and Planned Parenthood has been at the center of this fight for as long as I've been in politics," said Dunn, who served in the Obama White House.

She said the Biden administration will look to Planned Parenthood "to both identify policy priorities and personnel."

"We have spent four years on defense fighting to try to protect some basic things," Dunn said, adding, "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going to start the hard work of reversing what the Trump administration has done to lead us into a much better future when it comes to women's reproductive freedom."