Battle of the Steves draws to an end

The president was expected to come to Montana, as he did four times in the 2018 midterms in support of that year's Republican Senate candidate and state Auditor Matt Rosendale, but the pandemic and Trump's slump at the polls changed that scenario.

Bullock has countered that Daines has to run against him, a well-known candidate in the state, and not other politicians. Democrats across the country see health care as a winning issue, and Bullock is no different. On the trail, he's reminded voters that during his time in the governor's office the state expanded Medicaid, bringing coverage to about 85,000 and hundreds of millions of dollars to the state. The program has also preserved rural hospitals.

Daines' past votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act have been a point of attack for Bullock. Daines has said he supports protections to ensure people with pre-existing conditions won't be denied health insurance coverage, but the ACA is the only place those protections are codified. While the ACA has faced a challenged political reception, those protections are popular with votes in both parties.