Bars back measure to limit liability for over-serving alcohol

Montana bars and alcohol merchants are lining up behind a bill that would narrow the path for victims and their families of drunk driving accidents to sue taverns for over-serving customers.

Senate Bill 107 would broadly reform the state’s current laws that determine when an establishment is liable for the actions of a person they served alcohol to. Generally, a bar or other business that sells booze can be found liable for damages if the plaintiffs prove the person was obviously intoxicated when the establishment served them.

John Hayes told the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee that his company works with national insurance carriers to provide liability for establishments that sell alcoholic drinks. He described premiums on insurance policies in Great Falls, Three Forks and Havre that he said have doubled or nearly tripled in the last several years.

“This is all just mind-boggling to our clientele and to the people out in the field, and it’s basically due to the claims that are hitting these carriers,” Hayes told the committee.

Hayes and other proponents of the measure said that a growing volume of claims — regardless of whether they ultimately prevail in court — are pushing insurance carriers out of the state and causing bars to have to close their doors.

The measure proposes new limits on the evidence that can and can’t be shown to juries in those cases. Plaintiffs can bring evidence related to the “visible and audible intoxicating indicators” of the person to determine whether a bartender should have known they were already drunk, but they would be barred from introducing what the person’s blood alcohol level was after the fact.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said that the facts should only focus on what the bartender could reasonably infer based on how the customer was acting.

But Al Smith, a lobbyist representing the Montana Trial Lawyers Association, argued that the proposal would make it extremely difficult to prove liability when a tavern over-served a customer.

All the server has to say is, “I didn’t see anything, I didn’t hear anything — period,” Smith said. “And then this is used in summary judgment to get the case thrown out.”

He added that the science is established to allow experts to work backwards from the person’s proven blood alcohol level to estimate what it was at the time of sale.

SB 107 also requires that such lawsuits can only be brought under the portion of statutes that the proposal focuses on, also known as the “dram shop” laws. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican who is sponsoring the bill, told the committee that change will push back against a recent state Supreme Court decision allowing plaintiffs to sue for damages under statutes that deal with premise liability.

“You don’t get to start picking and choosing different theories of liability in order to find one that you like,” Fitzpatrick said.

Smith said that these types of claims generally deal with drunk driving crashes that result in death. He argued that several changes in the bill, including a requirement that the plaintiffs include evidence of intoxication they plan to use within 180 days of the incident, will prevent many of those lawsuits from being filed in the first place

"Hopefully you never have a constituent that comes to you because a family member has been killed by a drunk driver that was negligently served by a provider," he told the committee, "but if you do, I hope you can look them in the eye and say, ‘I voted against this bill that would have taken away your rights to bring an action against that negligent provider.'"

John Iverson, a lobbyist who represents the Montana Tavern Owners Association, described Montana’s current alcohol liability laws as similar to other states, but said the state’s courts have interpreted them broadly, to the detriment of bar owners in the state.

“We don’t want to protect reckless operators,” Iverson said. “But what we want to do is create a marketplace that’s available for good operators to access while still creating an opportunity where if there’s a reckless operator they can still be sued and those people can be made whole.”

The committee didn't immediately take any action on the bill.

Business committees in both chambers have gotten an earful about alcohol-related issues already this session. A slew of bills from the governor’s office are taking aim at those sections of state law as part of the “Red Tape Initiative” led by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras.

The Senate business committee on Tuesday did vote to advance three booze-related bills that would reduce special licenses for wineries, create new requirements for businesses to get alcoholic licenses and require out-of-state breweries and beer importers to obtain licenses.