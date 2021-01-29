Ban on insurance coverage for abortion considered in Montana

HELENA — The Montana House Judiciary Committee on Friday advanced a bill that would ban coverage of abortion procedures by health insurance plans offered through the state exchange.

The Republican-backed bill would prohibit coverage except in cases when the life of the mother is endangered. Abortion would not be covered by the plans when pregnancies are the result of rape or incest.

The 12-7 vote with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed came a day after President Joe Biden instructed the Department of Health and Human Services to consider rescinding Trump administration regulations that bar federally funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.

Biden campaigned on repealing longstanding federal prohibitions against taxpayer funding for most abortions, known as the Hyde Amendment. But that move would require congressional approval.

Supporters of the Montana bill have said taxpayer dollars should not pay for a procedure that some find reprehensible. Opponents said turning the bill into law would make abortion out of reach for low-income Montana families.