Ballot issue aims to modernize search, seizure requirements

A measure on this year's general election ballot would add electronic data and communications to Montana's constitutionally established search and seizure requirements in what backers say is an acknowledgement of the modern, digitally-tethered era.

Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution currently states that to inspect "persons, papers, homes and effects," the government must obtain a search warrant that describes probable cause as well as the place to be searched or the person or thing to be seized.

Constitutional Amendment 48, if passed, would include "electronic data and communications" as explicit items that require a search warrant.

The amendment reached the ballot by way Senate Bill 203, introduced and passed by the 2021 Legislature largely with bipartisan support.

"It's pretty simple, it's updating the constitution for the times we live in," Sen. Ken Bogner, a Miles City Republican, said Monday. "It's no longer just about the papers that are referenced in our constitution, but making it really clear when Montanans look at the constitution they know that their electronic communications are protected.

"The majority of everything we do is electronic," he added.

Bogner's bill got the support of libertarian-minded groups, such as Americans for Prosperity and the Montana-grown Frontier Institute, as well as Montana Public Interest Research Group, a student organization.

The proposal found some "soft opposition" during the session from the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police. Mark Murphy, the group's representative, testified that the constitution's language already protects electronic communications, theoretically through a broad reading of the "persons, papers, homes and effects."

The law enforcement association's main contention was the realm of unintended consequences that could develop from such a change to the constitution, although the group cited no examples at the hearing.

Murphy noted the provision of the constitution has not been amended since it was in enacted in 1972.

"There's a good reason for that," he said. "The courts have done a very good job in limiting access to all kinds of private things after the right to privacy also passed in 1972."

Murphy said as technology has evolved, the private sector, not the government, has been the culprit in harvesting personal information.

"The real problem is not the government, and you won't hear me say that very often. It's private industry, and we aren't regulating private industry," he said. "There are entire businesses dedicated to invading your privacy. This won't change that at all."

Bogner on Monday said if the opposition against C-48 is that it "probably" wouldn't do anything, he'd like to see those protections explicit anyway.

"Probably isn't good enough for me," he said.

"I think it's really important that our information is protected from the government. Any further protections we can get is great, even if they’re over-protections."

Bogner's SB 203 emerged from the Senate without a vote cast against it, but later found some dissent once it was passed to the House, where 18 representatives voted against the proposal. Seventeen of those votes were from Democrats, including House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena.

Abbott said Monday the policy appeared sound, but several in her caucus would have preferred to see the change through policy, rather than a constitutional amendment.

"On this one I think a lot of us thought that this was more of a policy issue and not really appropriate as a constitutional amendment," Abbott said. "(The) policy seems fine to me but I don't think it belongs in the constitution."