Ballot initiative groups ask appeals court to toss state's restrictions on signature gathering

A group of organizations that sought to include citizen initiatives on Montanans’ ballots in 2018 took to a federal appeals court Wednesday to argue against a law restricting how signatures are gathered for those efforts, after a federal judge in Montana rejected their challenge in 2020.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the case, which seeks to overturn the state's law limiting signature-gathering to Montana residents, and prohibiting them from getting paid by the signature.

The law came about after the 2006 election cycle, when some nonresident signature gatherers who were paid per signature tricked people into signing more ballot initiative petitions than they intended. In 2018, it was challenged in U.S. District Court in Helena by a coalition of groups that were then trying to qualify several citizen initiatives for the ballot.

Their lawsuit argues that the state law violates the plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights by limiting their ability to recruit out-of-state petition gatherers and making it more difficult to get their issues on the ballot. It also alleged their Fourteenth Amendment rights were infringed by the prohibition on per-signature compensation, which they said limited the available pool of quality workers for the petition drives.

U.S. District Court Judge Charles C. Lovell ruled in the state’s favor in December 2020, finding the plaintiffs had failed to show sufficient evidence their constitutional rights were violated.

The plaintiffs in the case are Nathan Pierce, the Montana Coalition for Rights, Montanans for Citizen Voting, Sherri Ferrell and the Liberty Initiative Fund. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan are named as defendants.

Representing the groups challenging the law, attorney Paul Rossi argued Wednesday that Montana’s law effectively creates a monopoly for a pair of in-state firms that organize petition-drive efforts.

And the ban on per-signature compensation, he argued, also makes those efforts more expensive by forcing groups to pay petition circulators by the hour, which creates a disincentive for them to collect a high volume of signatures.

Out-of-state firms “testified in this case that they would not come in because the per-signature ban is unfair to their economic compensation, and they can simply go to other jurisdictions to get compensation,” Rossi argued.

Appeals Court Judge Richard A. Paez asked whether those firms could still offer bonuses or other types of compensation to signature-gatherers.

“These bans are tied to criminal penalties, and there’s a worry if you pay a bonus based on signatures produced, then you’re paying per signature,” Rossi responded.

Christian Corrigan, assistant solicitor for Montana, said such an arrangement would be allowed under state law. More broadly, he argued that the plaintiffs have yet to show the law “constitutes any burden, much less a severe one” on their constitutional rights.

In addition to that determination, the three-judge panel must also determine what level of scrutiny to apply to the state’s law. Appeals Court Judge Jacqueline H. Nguyen noted that the residency requirement effectively excludes hundreds of millions of U.S. residents from the process, and suggested that may require the state’s law to clear a higher bar known as strict scrutiny.

Corrigan argued that court precedence dictates otherwise.

“We’re talking about an initiative process that belongs to the people of Montana … the special right of initiative, which is a legislative function, allows the state to do certain things, such as limiting initiative petitions to only electors, rather than say, corporations,” he said.

Depending on what level of scrutiny is applied, the state will have to show that the law achieved its stated purpose without being overly broad. The other judge on the panel, John R. Tunheim, asked why the goal of eliminating fraud couldn’t be achieved by creating a registry for signature gatherers or conducting background checks, rather than completely banning out-of-state residents.

Corrigan said the law has to consider how it could address potential fraud within the relatively short timeline for the initiative process.

“I think given the fact that the state has to … first verify they’re a real person, find them and serve them, and then go through the process of challenging signatures, shows why this is narrowly tailored to address the fraud,” he said.

The judges did not indicate when they would issue a decision in the case.

Montana State News Bureau Chief Holly Michels contributed to this story.

