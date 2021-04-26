Ballot collection restrictions partially resurrected, passed by Senate

Less than two weeks after a bill to restrict ballot collection was voted down by the Senate, Republican lawmakers resurrected a portion of the measure into a separate piece of election legislation Monday.

The amended bill prohibits anyone from turning in another person’s ballot if they receive a “pecuniary benefit” for doing so. The Senate added that language into House Bill 530, which had been a relatively uncontroversial measure granting rulemaking authority to update election security to the Secretary of State. It sailed through the House unanimously at the beginning of March.

But Democrats in the Senate objected to the amendment on Monday, which was added to the bill by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls. Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, noted that the term “pecuniary benefit” is not defined in the bill and argued that could be construed broadly.