Audit raises issues with Montana child care system, providers ask to extend COVID-era provisions

Labeling the “extraordinary demand for child care” in Montana as a “crisis,” the director of the state health department said it would follow recommendations from a recent audit to improve the system.

Outside of the millions of dollars from federal COVID-19 relief programs, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services distributes about $40 million every year to support subsidies for families and child care providers. About $30 million of that is federal money and the rest comes from the state.

An August 2021 report found that "Montana's parents and businesses have suffered from a lack of access to (child) care" and that capacity in the state only met 44% of estimated demand. About 60% of the state's counties are classified as child care deserts, according to the report.

As the department is working to improve the subsidy system, child care providers and advocates are urging the state to use some of the expected $1 billion or more in budget surplus to continue pandemic-era changes that helped make the program more reliable for businesses and accessible for families.

Those changes came after Congress passed the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in 2020 to help states stabilize their child care sectors that had been dramatically altered by COVID-19.

With the money, Montana expanded who was eligible for the Best Beginnings Scholarship program that helps families afford child care and lowered the co-pay requirement to $10. The state also changed the way providers are paid to ensure that they would be paid in a more stable, reliable way and not miss payments if a child stayed home while sick or for other reasons.

About 2,000 families have benefitted from the higher eligibility or lower co-pay amounts, according to a letter sent to the health department by more than 65 advocates, organizations and child care providers. The letter estimated another 14,000 children could be eligible for assistance under the increased eligibility level.

Audit recommendations

Auditors from the Legislative Audit Division issued three recommendations to the health department, including to better distribute the $40 million from the Child Care and Development Fund. The report was discussed during a Legislative Audit Committee meeting Wednesday.

Based on demographic information, auditors found the amount of aid going to counties in the state did not always match the estimated need in those regions.

“This one indicated to us that maybe there's some needs out there that aren't being met as fully as they could be,” said Sarah Carlson, senior management and program analyst. “There's problems with access, and then by extension with choice. Affordability seems to seem to be an issue.”

While the health department agreed with recommendations from auditors to do more to make sure needs are being met based on demographics, Economic Security Services Executive Director Erica Johnston said they’re also limited because the Best Beginnings assistance is based on if people apply to and are qualified for the program, and if they can find a provider that accepts the program.

“Knowing more about the demographics and the counties where there's a high utilization of the scholarship and the low utilization of the scholarship certainly informs what we might need to do differently and better about increasing awareness of the program in encouraging people to participate both as clients and as providers,” Johnston said. “(But) it is still limited by the financial means testing and the availability of services at the time and place.”

The audit also identified three instances where a child care license was approved at a location where someone on the state’s sexual or violent offender registry had registered with their address. Licenses should not be issued if a person on the registry lives at the child care facility’s address, but the system is based on self-reporting.

Auditors found that two of those locations were no longer providing child care and the other was still operating and had their license renewed. Carlson said health department staff were notified of the citation during the audit, and when auditors checked in the department staff said they had not checked or called the provider because an official complaint hadn't been made.

Legislative Audit Committee chair Rep. Denise Hayman, a Bozeman Democrat, asked Carlson for clarification that the agency could not investigate unless there was a formal complaint.

“Something is really wrong. Really, really wrong,” Hayman said.

Auditors recommended the department change the license approval and renewal process to check addresses against the registry and develop training on how to follow up if a potentially dangerous situation occurs.

Johnston said the department has the ability to make phone calls and ask questions, but has been limited from formal investigations. The department will work to follow auditors’ suggestions, she added.

“It moves from the trust and self-reporting to actually verifying, taking that next active step to say ‘we believe you but we're also going to check’ and if we find something on that list, we're going to act appropriately ... ,” Johnstone said. “We're committed to improving the safety of our licensing process and take this recommendation very seriously.”

Department Director Charlie Brereton said the health department will also collaborate with the state Department of Justice to pull address data from the registry and see if any match with licensed providers.

Pandemic-era changes helped providers, families

Hayman asked auditors if their study took into account the cost of living, especially for places like Gallatin County where housing prices outpace the rest of the state.

“You can … make enough money to be able to live in Gallatin County, be able to live in Bozeman, pay your rent … but in order to get to that level, it disqualifies you for the eligibility determinations related to this income-based subsidy benefit,” Hayman said of the Best Beginnings program.

Xanna Burg, director of Montana Kids Count, said the changes made using the 2020 federal COVID aid to increase eligibility and help with co-pays made things more affordable for families. One of the changes was capping co-pays at $10.

“If that goes away, a family toward the upper end of the eligibility criteria is going to start paying hundreds of thousands of dollars a month toward their co-pay,” Burg said. A single-income, single-parent with one child making $28,000 a year, for example, could go from paying $10 a month now to $320, or about 14% of their monthly income. Spending about 7% of a household’s monthly income on child care is what’s considered affordable.

The income eligibility level also increased during the pandemic, from 150% of the federal poverty level to 185%. That change meant families who were able to enter the workforce or make other changes to increase their incomes because of the availability of child care didn’t have to worry about losing benefits if they earned a bit more each month.

“There’s a balance between ‘I can get a raise but then I lose eligibility for all these programs,'” Burg said. “ ... This is the way to help ease that cliff a little bit. (A household can) get a raise and don’t immediately lose child care benefits.”

While Brereton said the department is also looking at ways to ease regulations to become a child care provider, existing providers said pandemic-era changes to the Best Beginnings programs that make their payments more reliable is a major factor in being able to stay in business.

Prior to COVID, a provider would only be paid for each day a child using the Best Beginnings scholarship attended. That’s unlike a private-pay situation, in which a family pays the same tuition each month regardless of how often their child went to care.

Christina Carmichael, owner of My Sister's Keeper Childcare in Ronan, said that stability has been critical.

“This extra support eases the burden on families when they have absences and guarantees the families to always have space for their child regardless of the number of absences they have,” Carmichael wrote in an email last month. “Without the extra funding of support parents are stuck having to pay out of pocket for every single absence. Sometimes kids get sick and have to stay home from child care, this causes the family financial strain of not only missing work and losing income, but also still having to pay for child care absences.”

Carmichael has switched to charging a flat monthly rate to make the facility more stable, but said that will be challenging if families have to go back to higher co-pays and not having absences covered.

“COVID has changed the way the world operates, (with a) higher emphasis on health and safety, especially relating to child care. Many facilities have implemented very rigorous sick policies post-COVID and this drastically changed the way child care operates,” Carmichael wrote. “Parents more now than ever have children being sent home for illnesses they may have otherwise never been sent home for before, this forces the parent to miss work, or pay for back-up care, both of which are costing the family even more money.”

The letter from child care advocates said not extending these provisions will create additional burdens for child care business and families.

“Without stable reimbursement payments, child care providers face uncertain funding for their slots used by a Best Beginning family or must pass that cost onto families to cover more than a few absences each month," the letter reads.

The department said in late September it was planning to “communicate back to the providers soon.”