Audit questions DPHHS spending on federal programs

A legislative audit of the Montana Department of Health and Human Services called into question millions of federal dollars the state has spent to provide foster care, epidemiological services and other health-related programs.

But auditors and department staff both testified before the Legislative Audit Committee Wednesday that the number and severity of those issues have been trending down compared with previous audits. And both noted that the department’s responsibilities sharply increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was ongoing during the time frame covered by the audit.

“The department implemented programs quickly and did have a significant increase in our budget — approaching 20%,” DPHHS Chief Financial Office Kim Aiken told lawmakers. “So that amount of money going out as quickly as we needed it to get out did point to internal controls, that may have worked in previous years, being insufficient to withstand some of that load.”

DPHHS is by far the state’s largest department, spending $3.5 billion in 2021. It spent $2.9 billion in 2020. Over $2 billion of that annual funding comes from the federal government.

The financial-compliance audit report, completed in May by the Legislative Audit Division, identified persistent problems with how the department spends, tracks and reports money for programs including Medicaid, the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases (ELC) and the state’s foster care system. It covered the two fiscal years ending on June 30, 2021.

Auditors sampled 14 invoices submitted under the state’s foster care program, according to the report, and found that supporting documentation either didn’t exist or wasn’t detailed enough in nine of them.

“From our testing we identified approximately $2 million in questioned costs, made up of unsupported wages, operating expenses and indirect costs,” Katie Majerus, with the Legislative Audit Division, told the committee. Auditors project those questioned costs could overall amount to more than $5 million within the program, she added.

The ELC program provides federal funding to allow local health agencies to increase their capacity to respond to infectious diseases. Majerus said 27 counties in the state received payments to hire an epidemiologist or county sanitarian. Auditors identified payments that included scant documentation or were provided at set rates rather than being pegged to specific costs.

DPHHS took issue with some of the audit’s findings. Responding to recommendations that the department implement internal controls for its foster care and epidemiology programs, DPHHS wrote, “The department believes that supporting documentation for the payments included in the audit sample are adequate to support the payments that were made to tribes and colleges” and that the payments were allowable.

DPHHS also failed to consistently verify eligibility for recipients of both Medicaid and CHIP, auditors found. They identified multiple instances where the department failed to follow up on or complete verifications of recipients’ eligibility, or where case files didn’t support the department’s decisions. In numerous cases, auditors found the department's determination of eligibility for the programs to be incorrect.

DPHHS also hasn’t been consistent in removing recipients from CHIP after they turn 19 and no longer qualify for the insurance program, the audit found. It also noted that state law lacks a way to notify DPHHS when someone receiving benefits is convicted of Medicaid fraud. State law prohibits those people from receiving public assistance

The department’s response argued that some of the Medicaid and CHIP costs questioned in the audit would in fact be allowable under federal standards.

Majerus said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid will only attempt to recover money from the state based on its own calculation of the rate of payments that didn’t meet the federal agency’s requirements. Montana’s most recent rate, of 7.8%, was released in November 2021. The national average at that time was 16.6%.

DPHHS Director Adam Meier, who took over at the department just a few months before the end of the two-year audit period, told the committee he believes the department's processes are improving with time.

"As I looked at past audits that preceded this one, I think I’m seeing an improvement in volume of findings and the severity of the findings," he said.

