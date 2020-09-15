Audit: Montana voter rolls included 500 dead, none voted

Of the 4.6 million ballots cast in various elections since 2010, auditors found two situations in which it appeared ballots had been accepted after a voter's death. However, one case involved a man who had the same name as his late father and inadvertently voted his father's ballot in seven different elections. The man did not vote twice, auditors said.

The other case was an input error by a clerk's office that incorrectly made it appear a deceased person had voted, auditors said.

Auditors recommended, and Stapleton agreed, that his office needs to better communicate with county offices and ensure they are updating voter rolls on a timely basis. Auditors also recommended Stapleton's office set clear expectations and timelines for projects funded by federal Help America Vote Act grants.

The Montana Legislature should pass a law that defines election security and creates a formal process to assess security measures, auditors recommended, and lawmakers could take some role in the oversight of the federal election security grants if they wanted to.

The Secretary of State's Office should also hire an information security manager to manage security for the entire office, noting the position had been open since 2017, auditors said. In early August, the agency was advertising for an IT Security Analyst, Stapleton wrote in response to the audit.

