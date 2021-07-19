Attorneys argue suit over permit for a copper mine along a Smith River tributary

She added that DEQ violated the Montana Environmental Policy Act by failing to “provide reasonable assurance” that the mining company’s cemented tailings facilities would operate as planned.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These laws are meant to protect our lands and our waters, and they couldn’t be more important in this case. The Smith River and its tributaries have irreplaceable value to Montana fisheries and residents alike,” she said. “We ask that you send DEQ back to the drawing board on the Black Butte mine to ensure these resources are protected.”

Sarah Clerget, an attorney for Montana DEQ, said at the hearing that the design for the mine’s cemented tailings facility lays out protection after protection to ensure it is safe and stable.

In the six year process of reviewing the operation permit, DEQ had 17 internal experts looking at the mine plan and approving it. The agency also employed 42 other outside experts to review the plan, she said.

“The Smith is safe. This mine plan is solid as a rock. It will not move, it will not leak, it will not fail. It is the safest and most stable mine plan ever proposed in the state of Montana, and probably in the world,” Clerget said.