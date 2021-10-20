Attorney general appeals injunction halting new abortion laws

There's a fourth law included in the lawsuit filed in August, to prohibit health insurance plans sold in the federal exchange in Montana from covering abortion care, but it's not part of the preliminary injunction.

The laws were passed by a Republican-majority state Legislature earlier this year and signed by GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte. Previous attempts at similar legislation have also passed in recent years but were vetoed by former Democratic governors.

In his Oct. 7 order issuing the injunction, Moses noted Planned Parenthood and women in Montana would likely experience irreparable harm if the laws went into effect.

"(Planned Parenthood) and their patients will be irreparably harmed through the loss of their constitutional rights, thus the preservation of the status quo is necessary to prevent that harm," Moses wrote in his order.

Moses also said one of the laws was likely unconstitutional.