As federal vax mandate looms, hospitals prep and AG says he'll sue

Montana’s ban on workplace vaccine mandates notwithstanding, a pair of new federal regulations released Thursday will force large employers throughout the state to get their workers immunized against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, although most employees who refuse can opt for weekly testing instead.

President Joe Biden’s administration had announced the regulations in September.

One issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires vaccinations or regular testing for employees at all businesses with 100 or more employees. It counts businesses as having 100 employees even if those workers are spread out at multiple company locations.

In the rule, OSHA said it is focusing on employers with more than 100 employees because it is "confident" those companies have the administrative capacity to follow the new rule, but is less confident that smaller employers could. The rule does not require employers pay for testing, though that could be required by other laws, regulations or collective bargaining agreements.

The other, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), states that all health care facilities must require vaccinations for all their staff in order to continue receiving payments through the two federal programs. For many large health care providers, that represents a majority of their revenue.

Billings Clinic is the state’s biggest hospital and fourth-largest employer, according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. While noting that its management was still digesting the more than 200-page CMS regulation on Thursday, Chief Human Resources Officer Jonathan McDermott said the hospital plans to begin implementing the vaccination requirements for its roughly 4,750 employees soon.

The CMS rule gives health care facilities until Dec. 5 to get at least the first COVID-19 shot in employees’ arms, while also requiring that affected organizations have a plan in place by then to meet the ultimate Jan. 4 deadline. Existing vaccination exemptions for medical or religious reasons are still recognized under the new rule.

“Billings Clinic believes that being vaccinated is the most helpful way to help us get through this pandemic as quickly as possible, but we would also comply with the law,” McDermott said Thursday.

One of the three approved COVID vaccines has received full federal approval, while the other two have been approved under emergency use authorizations.

Benefis Health, the state’s second-largest hospital, also plans to move forward with staff vaccine requirements under the new CMS rule. A spokeswoman for the Great Falls hospital told the Montana State News Bureau last month that regardless of Montana’s law prohibiting most vaccine mandates, hospital management recognized the federal requirements as trumping those at the state level.

Montana prohibits most private businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations among their staff. The state law, signed earlier this year by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, bars such mandates for public, non-profit and private workplaces alike. It exempts nursing homes in the event that CMS requires it — which the agency has done under a separate rule — but not hospitals or other health care providers. It also applies to all vaccines, not just those for preventing the spread of COVID-19. The law is already facing legal challenges.

Conflicting state laws are addressed in an FAQ also published by CMS on Thursday: “Under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, this regulation pre-empts any state law to the contrary.” The OSHA rule was published with similar guidance.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Thursday reiterated his intention to challenge the new OSHA requirement in court. In a press release, Knudsen, a Republican, said the regulation would apply to 142,000 workers in Montana, citing the state Department of Labor and Industry.

“President Biden’s illegal mandate is an egregious overreach and sets the country down a dangerous path. Forcing these injections on Montanans at the threat of losing their jobs infringes on the rights of our state, individuals, and businesses,” Knudsen stated in a press release. “We’ve been preparing for this. I’ll be filing a lawsuit tomorrow to stop this lawless order in its tracks.”

There is concern within the business community that vaccine mandates could prompt a wave of workers to quit in search of jobs that don't require the COVID-19 shot. McDermott, with Billings Clinic, said he hasn't heard much pushback from hospital workers in the two months since the federal mandates were announced, but also indicated that could be due to assumptions that the state's vaccine law would prevent them from being effective in Montana.

"Our employees really do have a mission, and their mission is to care for patients," he said, adding he hopes "to see a much lower impact than maybe other places."

Knudsen last week also joined several other states in a lawsuit challenging a separate rule from the Biden administration, which will require COVID vaccinations for workers employed by federal contractors. But he has stayed silent on whether the federal vaccine mandates going forward would trump the state's vaccine law. A spokesman for his office did not immediately respond Thursday to a message asking whether the attorney general would also challenge the CMS rule.

Montana’s junior U.S. senator, Republican Steve Daines, said Thursday he’d join other members of his caucus in an attempt to overturn the OSHA regulation through a vote under the Procedural Review Act. Majority Democrats in the Senate wouldn’t be able to block the vote, but the resolution would likely be vetoed by Biden if it receives the simple majorities needed to pass in the House and Senate. Overriding the veto would then require a two-thirds vote in both chambers, The Hill previously reported.

Roy Loewenstein, a spokesman for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, declined to say Thursday whether Tester would support such a resolution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.