As election draws near, Zinke and Tranel make final pitch to voters

In the final stretch of the race for who will represent Montana’s new western congressional district, Republican Ryan Zinke and Democrat Monica Tranel are leaning into their tried-and-true campaign messages while rallying voters to get their ballots in.

The race has seen some tightening from national forecasters but is still thought to favor the Republican, and Zinke says he remains optimistic for Election Day.

“If people care about the country and people are concerned about the direction and they’re concerned enough to make a difference, then they’ll go out to vote and I’ll win,” Zinke said from the steps of the courthouse in Deer Lodge following a meeting with county commissioners. “If people don’t care enough about the direction of the country, they’ve just given up, then I can tell you we have deeper problems in this country than just this election.

“So we’re feeling good that most Montanans see the direction of this country and that we need to turn this ship around.”

Tranel rallied voters across the district over the final week of the race, with the message she’s pushed through the campaign that she wants to return Montana to a place with less division.

“I will be a powerful champion for Montana. I will be a powerful champion for the people who feel like they've been left behind. It's demonstrated by the guy in Dillon at the parade who hd a MAGA hat on and shook my hand and said, ‘I'm gonna vote for you. Don't forget about us,’” Tranel said during a press conference outside the Bozeman offices of NorthWestern Energy last Tuesday. “This is my home. I don't have another one. I'm not going anywhere. I will fight for the home that I love and that I'm raising my kids in and I’m going to take that to Congress.”

The race also includes Libertarian John Lamb, who has gotten more attention this cycle than the party's candidates typically do but still maintained a minimal campaign compared to Zinke and Tranel.

Zinke’s campaign for a return to Congress began more than a year ago when he publicly announced a run in the newly formed district. While lamenting a deeply divided country, both the primary and general elections have turned markedly contentious. Some Republicans have attacked his resume as not conservative enough while Democrats and Lamb have targeted his record that includes his resignation from the cabinet of former President Donald Trump amid multiple investigations.

In addition to his ties to Trump, Zinke came into the race with significant advantages in name recognition, fundraising and the political makeup of the district. His political history in Montana dates back more than a decade, from serving in the state Legislature to twice winning election to the U.S. House.

Despite those advantages, an unexpectedly close primary has stoked some hope from Tranel that Zinke may be vulnerable. As she has painted him as dishonest and out for himself, Zinke has shot back, portraying her as a liberal environmentalist that will vote in lockstep with national Democrats.

Tranel is aiming to pick up Republicans who didn’t back Zinke in the primary, especially in Flathead and Sanders County, where he finished second to former state Sen. Al Olszewski.

“That is really the question is where those voters in the primary go that didn't like him and didn't want him in the seat,” Tranel said.

Tranel emerged with a dominant win in a three-way Democratic primary, which was where she started volleying her attacks against Zinke.

Through the campaign, she’s had to find a balance between telling voters who she is and what her story is and criticizing her opponent for what she says are demerits that should keep him from holding office. That has mostly focused on the investigations into Zinke’s time as Secretary of the Interior.

“My challenge is to tell my story and get my message out and then to contrast that with Zinke. Part of our job is done for us because he's a known quantity, he always has been,” Tranel said.

Visually, the attacks against Zinke have materialized in television advertisements where Tranel handles a snake with a shovel the way she learned to as a child growing up in eastern Montana.

“The last three words out of my mom’s mouth (when kids were leaving the house in the morning) were not ‘I love you,’ they were ‘Watch for snakes,’” Tranel said. “And my mom said there were a lot of them. And it’s true. I grew up in that country and they're dangerous and I think that’s the message we wanted to get out was I'll stand up for Montanans and I’ll deal with snakes.”

Zinke’s pitch to voters has remained consistent from the early to the final days of the election. Stump speeches and listening sessions hammer similar points — the country is going down the wrong path but is fixable, Washington, D.C., bureaucrats hold too much power and Montana values need a defender — while also honing in on local issues.

In his talk with the Powell County Commission, he pledged support for area institutions such as the Montana State Prison and the Montana State Hospital. Both have been plagued by staffing issues and despite discussions, including from some in his own party, to explore relocating the prison or reducing the size of the hospital, Zinke’s message is one of expansion and support.

“This is where leadership is important,” he said from Deer Lodge. “My view is unambiguous: I think we should expand Warm Springs significantly to make it a first-class mental health facility as it should be in Montana. And they ain’t moving the prison.”

At state facilities the impact of Congress could be limited, but Zinke believes Republican majorities can advance anti-inflation, pro-energy policies to address affordability for workers. The housing crisis is unmistakable in the Clark Fork Valley as it is for the rest of the state, and Zinke endorses cutting regulations where possible and backing purchases of condos or other multi-family units with federal mortgage programs. He also supports offering 50-year mortgages, touting the ability to bring monthly loan payments down, although critics note that overall payments would rise over the life of the loan compared to a standard 15- or 30-year mortgage.

“It doesn’t mean people are going to live in a house for 50 years, it just means they’re able to buy and I can tell you, most Americans, how you build long-term wealth is you own a home,” he said.

In her closing arguments, Tranel is leaning into her background and the resume she’s used through the campaign to argue to voters they should pick her for the job.

A week before the election, she stood in front of the Bozeman offices of NorthWestern Energy and held a press conference to highlight what she’s told Montana is her role standing up to corporations she says don’t have their best interests at heart.

“I will help by doing what I’ve always done, which is taking on corporate monopolies,” she said. The case at hand is a rate increase the utility filed that could add hundreds of millions to consumers' bills tied to a pre-approval of a gas plant in Laurel. The company is denying the intervenor Tranel represents a deposition of a main witness and Tranel said her work is to represent Montanans who could face higher energy bills.

The case is also a microcosm of the needle Tranel and Democrats need to thread to win in a state like Montana that’s become a darker hue of red in recent elections: addressing national issues — inflation in this case — that’s dominating the minds of voters while also making it hyper-local by connecting it back to the state’s prevailing utility and how the cost of energy can make living in one of the most expensive places in the state even harder.

“Our message here in Bozeman right now is that this rate increase is impacting you. You can see it on your bills that are going out right now,” Tranel said. “ … This is real money, so where's it going? Who is it for?”

Zinke puts the onus for the divide in the country on Democrats, who he says are wrong on the economy and out of touch culturally. It’s a message carried by GOP candidates across the country hoping to see a red wave sweep them into congressional majorities. Once in power, he believes Republicans will be able to simply defund provisions of recent bills passed by Democrats.

“We’re failing domestically,” he told a get-out-the-vote rally in Belgrade recently. “Look at our inflation, energy, border, fentanyl, sex trafficking, schools.

“And we’re failing culturally. And the cultural aspect we have to defend: boys cannot play girls sports, we shouldn’t have puberty-blocking therapy advocacy in junior high. Our founding fathers were not racist.”

The nationalization of the race, Tranel said in an interview in Missoula on Thursday night, is one of the ways Zinke and Republican organizations have tried to sway voters against her. In one television ad, her face is mashed up with President Joe Biden’s and in debates Zinke has said she’d vote with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“(Those are) people I’ve never met and don’t know,” Tranel said.

Tranel said she feels like she’s drawn a clear distinction between herself and Zinke, citing her work as a lawyer on previous rate cases compared to Zinke’s consulting work for oil companies.

“There’s a very direct juxtaposition that I think people can draw their own conclusions,” Tranel said.

Turnout is top of mind for both candidates in the waning days, to capture any straggling voters. Data so far indicates low turnout, and the weather forecast for Election Day looks to be cold and snowy.

Zinke told voters at a get-out-the-vote rally in Belgrade they needed to show up and work to get others to cast their ballots.

"You need to help us win. ... If voter turnout is what we think it should be, and think it will be, we’ll win," Zinke said. "If we don’t turn out then we have bigger problems in this country because it indicates we don’t care, and I know you do.

Tranel on Thursday told a crowded room of voters in Missoula that she needed them knocking doors and making sure everyone they knew had returned their ballots.

“When I walk away from this at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, which is when I can't do anymore and it’s just the counting then, I will have the same message that I started with — which is that the Montana that I grew up in, that I love, and I know, is not gone. I’ve been all in on that being true," Tranel said.