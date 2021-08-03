As COVID cases surge, Montana officials say nursing homes can't require vaccinations

HB 702 carves out exemptions for vaccines required for attendance in public schools, as well as long-term care facilities, like nursing homes and assisted living centers — but only in the event that the new state law would put them at odds with federal health regulations.

A July 28 memo from Department of Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier noted that “the current regulations and guidance of CMS and CDC strongly encourage COVID-19 vaccination of all residents and staff, but do not mandate it for any party,” referring to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The letter states that those facilities are still required to “promote and provide vaccination for all residents and staff, encourage vaccination among new admissions, maintain a record of the vaccination status of patients/residents and staff, and encourage vaccination of all visitors.”

While most of the arguments for the bill focused on emergency vaccines created to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the new law makes no such distinction, and applies to all vaccines.