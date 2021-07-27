ARPA commission discusses water, wastewater infrastructure grants

Only half of the $906 million in anticipated COVID-19 relief funds allocated in the so-called “beast bill” last legislative session will be available this year, meaning the first round of the program’s water and wastewater infrastructure grants will only be awarded for a fraction of the applications received this summer.
Counties, cities and other local governments collectively applied for more than $900 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program’s first round of grants by the July 15 deadline.
A total of $459 million from the federal program has been earmarked by the Legislature for water and wastewater infrastructure funding. The rest of the $906 million has been appropriated for other programs, including the state’s broadband expansion program.
For the first round of grants, the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation must finish reviewing and scoring each grant application by Aug. 15, at which point they will make their ranking recommendations public.
The ARPA panel established by the Legislature to oversee the infrastructure funding is scheduled to meet Aug. 26 and then again Sept. 22. Mike Foster, director of the state's program for distributing coronavirus relief funds, said the September meeting will likely be when the commission makes final decisions on awarding grants.
"We can only spend what we have, and we want to be very prudent about keeping in mind, we don’t have a guarantee yet that we’re going to get that second half," Foster told the commission Tuesday. "Supposedly we will, that other $453 million, in May or June (of 2022), but it would not be prudent to obligate some of that money."
He noted applicants whose projects aren't selected for grants during the first funding round can reapply during the second round, and can adjust their applications if they are initially rejected.
Of the 321 total applications submitted for the two types of available grants, 98 were from cities, accounting for $351 million, or 39% of total funds requested.
Water and sewer districts submitted 66 applications, accounting for $172 million, or 19% of the total.
Towns are seeking 16% of the available funding, followed by counties, at 6%. The remaining applications came from state agencies, irrigation districts and other government entities.
Autumn Coleman, DNRC's Resource Development Bureau chief, noted that funding had been requested by at least one local government unit within each county in the state, with the exceptions of Golden Valley, Carter and Powder River counties.
Total grant requests for projects within Gallatin and Yellowstone counties each surpassed $100 million. Flathead, Missoula and Glacier counties filled out the top five, each coming in at just under $50 million in total funding requests.