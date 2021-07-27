ARPA commission discusses water, wastewater infrastructure grants

"We can only spend what we have, and we want to be very prudent about keeping in mind, we don’t have a guarantee yet that we’re going to get that second half," Foster told the commission Tuesday. "Supposedly we will, that other $453 million, in May or June (of 2022), but it would not be prudent to obligate some of that money."

He noted applicants whose projects aren't selected for grants during the first funding round can reapply during the second round, and can adjust their applications if they are initially rejected.

Of the 321 total applications submitted for the two types of available grants, 98 were from cities, accounting for $351 million, or 39% of total funds requested.

Water and sewer districts submitted 66 applications, accounting for $172 million, or 19% of the total.

Towns are seeking 16% of the available funding, followed by counties, at 6%. The remaining applications came from state agencies, irrigation districts and other government entities.

Autumn Coleman, DNRC's Resource Development Bureau chief, noted that funding had been requested by at least one local government unit within each county in the state, with the exceptions of Golden Valley, Carter and Powder River counties.

Total grant requests for projects within Gallatin and Yellowstone counties each surpassed $100 million. Flathead, Missoula and Glacier counties filled out the top five, each coming in at just under $50 million in total funding requests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.