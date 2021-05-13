Arntzen requests AG's opinion on critical race theory in education

At the same time critics of antiracism and critical race theory often argue that implementing antiracism exercises, such as acknowledgement of concepts like white privilege and oppressor versus oppressed, may cause further division and lead to discrimination.

Multiple state legislatures have proposed bills banning teaching critical race theory in public schools. So far, Idaho, Oklahoma and Tennessee have seen those bills signed into law.

The attorney general opinion request echoes some of that criticism, going on to say lessons could cause hostility among students.

Tobin Miller Shearer, professor of history and director of African American Studies at the University of Montana, said the attorney general opinion request is the first he has seen but not surprising given efforts to curb critical race theory in other states. The request appeared to have some “serious issues,” he said.