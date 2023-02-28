With a coalition of Republicans and Democrats across the political spectrum, the House Appropriations Committee last week voted down one of GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget priorities — a child tax credit.

The powerful budget committee voted down House Bill 268 on a 9-14 vote. The legislation, from Fort Benton Republican Rep. Josh Kassmier, cleared the House Taxation Committee on a 20-1 vote and then passed a second reading in the House on a 77-21 bipartisan vote before being voted down in Appropriations.

Against it were Republican Reps. Bob Keenan, Terry Falk, Jane Gillette, Naarah Hastings, Lyn Hellegard, Terry Moore, Fiona Nave, Jerry Schillinger and Speaker Matt Regier. So were Democratic Reps. Mary Caferro, Emma Kerr-Carpenter, Connie Keogh, Jim Hamilton and Sharon Stewart-Peregoy.

For the bill were Republican Reps. David Bedey, Michele Binkley, John Fitzpatrick, Mike Hopkins, Bill Mercer, Joe Read and chair Llew Jones. Democrat Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy and Paul Tuss also voted for the bill.

The version of the bill that came to Appropriations had been amended to include a $1,200 annual credit that started to reduce at a rate of $90 for each $1,000 a family made over $50,000 for each child ages zero to 5.

Democrats Keogh and Hamilton voted for it on the floor but not in the Appropriations committee. Republicans Hastings and Hellegaard also went from a yes to a no.

Before voting down the bill, the committee amended it to add an expiration date in three years so lawmakers could review it to see if it was having its intended purpose and still necessary. Mercer, of Billings, said he reluctantly supported that amendment.

“I favor this tax credit, largely because I think that this segment of the population is arguably our most vulnerable in terms of providing financial support,” Mercer said. “We sit around fairly regularly and worry about birth rate and the fact that this state continues to gray. I very much hope that this is something that can become part of our public policy long-term, so I'm not wild about terminating it because I know that that puts it at risk.”

But he acknowledged the roughly $33 million annual cost was something lawmakers would want to revisit.

Jones, from Conrad, said he felt the bill was meant to address the specific economic situation of families facing high inflation right and that made it worth re-evaluating in three years if that eased.

“The argument was made that this tax credit was arriving to take care of rough times at the moment with inflation, etc.,” Jones said. “These rough times don't normally last, so it was targeted toward a specific timeframe.”

Kerr-Carpenter, who voted against the amendment, said the $33 million annual price tag was "relatively inexpensive based in comparison to some of the other things that we've passed out of this committee."

The bill was also amended to make grandparents raising children eligible for the credit.

Mercer advocated for the bill overall, saying it was designed to signal to people that “they are going to have some initial support from the state to weather those additional expenditures in the 0- to 5-year period.”

“I think there's a pretty strong policy argument for that. That's why I have been a co-sponsor the bill, because I think that this is something that we need to worry about. I think it's pretty fundamental as a society right now to figure out a way to incentivize childbirth and incentivize people to actually become parents.”

The legislation still could be procedurally revived, and is not under the transmittal deadline for general bills this Friday.

In a press conference last week, Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, in answering a question about where Democrats have voted with father-right Republicans to form a bloc instead of finding a coalition with more moderate Republicans as in past years, said legislators on the budget committee may flex some muscle for the party in the minority.

“I think the folks in appropriations are taking up some space right now on proposals, because we have priorities. If people are expecting our votes to move priorities, even if we liked them, we need our priorities. We have good ideas in this building, and we want to see them get fair hearings. We want to see them move,” Abbott said.