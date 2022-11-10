AP: Zinke wins western House seat

Republican Ryan Zinke will represent the newly drawn western congressional seat in Montana, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

Zinke beat Democratic challenger Monica Tranel, a Missoula lawyer, with 50% of the vote to Tranel's 46%. Libertarian John Lamb, who saw an elevated role in the race, took 4% of the vote.

Turnout in Montana was at 60% with nearly all votes counted by Thursday morning. Zinke’s margin over Tranel was 8,014 votes.

On Wednesday evening as more results came in from Flathead, Missoula and Gallatin counties, Zinke declared victory as the path for Tranel dramatically narrowed. Several large counties took much of Wednesday to complete their tallies, pushing the determination of the race to Thursday morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me on Election Day and all those who volunteered with our campaign to get the word out. For those of you who did not vote for me, my door is always open and you’ll find me to have an open ear, open mind and shoot straight when we disagree," Zinke said in a press release Wednesday evening.

Addressing supporters at the Union Club in Missoula on Tuesday night after polls closed, Tranel reiterated her pitch to the "middle" of the state's electorate.

"We've been divided, but that doesn't mean we have to stay divided. We don't have to be defined by the path that we've had over the last six years. We can be better than we've been. We can move forward together, we can connect, what I have heard over and over and over again is a yearning for community, a yearning for connection," Tranel said.

Zinke took Flathead, Lake, Ravalli, Beaverhead, Granite, Lincoln, Madison, Mineral, Pondera, Powell and Sanders counties. Tranel had secured Missoula, Gallatin, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge and Glacier counties.

This is the first time in nearly three decades Montanans will elect two U.S. House representatives. Republican Matt Rosendale won the eastern House race.

Political analysis projected the western district race tightening as Election Day drew near, moving its ranking from solidly Republican to leaning toward the GOP.

Zinke’s campaign for a return to Congress began more than a year ago when he publicly announced a run in the newly formed district. While both candidates lamented a deeply divided country, both the primary and general elections have turned markedly contentious.

Some Republicans have attacked his resume as not conservative enough while Democrats and Lamb have targeted his record that includes his resignation from the cabinet of former President Donald Trump amid multiple investigations.

Zinke spent his election night at a party in Whitefish where he greeted supporters and watched as national results rolled in. He did not make a speech before the evening ended.

Tranel campaigned on a pitch to appeal to the middle — what she identified as voters in Montana tired of extreme political polarization. She touted her background as a lawyer, saying she stood up to corporations that didn't have Montanans’ best interest at heart and that she would be an advocate for workers and women's rights.

Lamb saw an elevated role compared to past Libertarian candidates. He participated in forums held around the district organized by Tranel's campaign and drew criticism from Zinke during debates.

Zinke and Tranel have clashed throughout the race, as he tried to brand her a liberal who would be an ally to Democrats in Congress often demonized by Republicans. Tranel repeatedly highlighted investigations into Zinke's tenure as Secretary of the Interior.

Zinke has defended himself against the investigations, calling them politically motivated. In his press release late Wednesday, he said voters saw through the attacks.