AP calls Senate race for Daines

Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has won re-election, fending off a challenge from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. The Associated Press called the race late Tuesday night.
Daines was up 53% to 47% at 11:30 p.m. The senator's margin over Bullock was 26,875 votes with 162 precincts fully counted and 290 of the state's 663 precincts partially counted.
The race was one of the closest-watched Senate races in the country. It's was also the most expensive contest in state history, with spending by candidates and outside groups surpassing $160 million.
In Yellowstone County, the state's most populous, Daines was up 57-41% with about 76,339 votes counted by 11:30 p.m. Daines was also up in deep-red Ravalli County 63% to 36%. About 24,847 votes had been counted there by 11:30 p.m.
Results from Gallatin County favored Bullock, with the governor at 57%-42%. About 62,871 votes had been counted there by 11:30 p.m.
The counties reporting also include Missoula County, which went for Bullock 65%-34%, with 68,097 votes counted. Bullock was up in Lewis and Clark and Park counties. However Daines had big margins over Bullock in many of the state's rural counties that were reporting by 11:30 p.m.
Daines was also up in Flathead County, with 63% of the vote to Bullock's 36%. About 37,116 votes had been counted there by 11:30 p.m. Daines also was also leading Bullock in critical Cascade County, 54% to 45% with more than 37,570 votes counted by 11:30 p.m. The Democratic-leaning Butte-Silver Bow County had not yet reported by 11:30 p.m.
Montana's turnout in the election has already shattered the previous record: more than 563,079 had voted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, surpassing the previous high in 2016 by more than 46,170.
Interest in the election is incredibly high, and that combined with all but 11 of the state's counties holding the vote mostly by mail contributed to the high and early turnout.
Jeremy Johnson, a political scientist at Carroll College, said late Tuesday that Daines’ brand in the state benefited him in the race.
“Daines cultivated a reputation as a solid Republican, and of course in a state like Montana where there’s a Republican-leaning electorate, that makes him a formidable candidate,” Johnson said.
Daines is a freshman senator who previously served a term in the U.S. House. Before that he worked at RightNow Technologies alongside fellow Republican and governor candidate U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. Daines also spent more than a dozen years at Procter and Gamble, helping that company expand into the Chinese market.
Bullock is a two-term governor who was the state attorney general before that. He's also been a lawyer in private practice. For about seven months in 2019, he ran a long-shot bid for the Democratic nominee for president, dropping out after failing to gain momentum. The governor had sworn off a run for the Senate bid for months before he joined the race on the last day possible in March.
The seat in Montana is seen as one necessary for Democrats to pick up if they hope to regain a majority in the U.S. Senate. Daines has often framed the race in a national context and worked to tie Bullock to other politicians Daines says represent the "extreme liberal" wing of the Democratic party, such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
Daines has also been an outspoken supporter of President Donald J. Trump. Though Trump's popularity has fallen nationally and in Montana, he hasn't lost as much ground here as in other states.
Bullock has countered that Daines has to run against him, a well-known candidate in the state, and not other politicians. Democrats across the country see health care as a winning issue, and Bullock is no different. On the trail, he's reminded voters that during his time in the governor's office the state expanded Medicaid, bringing coverage to about 85,000 and hundreds of millions of dollars to the state. The program has also preserved rural hospitals.
Daines' past votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act have been a point of attack for Bullock. Daines has said he supports protections to ensure people with pre-existing conditions won't be denied health insurance coverage, but the ACA is the only place those protections are codified. While the ACA has faced a challenged political reception, those protections are popular with votes in both parties.
Again trying to tell voters that Bullock is not the moderate he campaigns as, Daines has touted his A+ rating from the National Rifle Association while saying Bullock has the group's lowest grade.
Daines also scored two big election-year wins. One is the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act and the other is the confirmation of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett in mid-October.
Bullock won a federal lawsuit this fall to remove the unpopular and Trump-appointed acting head of the Bureau of Land Management, William Perry Pendley. Pendley's nomination put Western Republicans like Daines, who is loyal to Trump, in a difficult spot.
The governor has also defended his support of universal background checks and a ban on the sale of some assault rifles, saying that too many times while he's been in office, he's had to lower the flags for mass shootings at schools.
