AP calls Senate race for Daines

The seat in Montana is seen as one necessary for Democrats to pick up if they hope to regain a majority in the U.S. Senate. Daines has often framed the race in a national context and worked to tie Bullock to other politicians Daines says represent the "extreme liberal" wing of the Democratic party, such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Daines has also been an outspoken supporter of President Donald J. Trump. Though Trump's popularity has fallen nationally and in Montana, he hasn't lost as much ground here as in other states.

Bullock has countered that Daines has to run against him, a well-known candidate in the state, and not other politicians. Democrats across the country see health care as a winning issue, and Bullock is no different. On the trail, he's reminded voters that during his time in the governor's office the state expanded Medicaid, bringing coverage to about 85,000 and hundreds of millions of dollars to the state. The program has also preserved rural hospitals.