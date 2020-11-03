AP calls race for Gianforte

Cooney has said he would continue much of the response of his current administration, from a statewide mask mandate to working with local health departments, businesses and communities to increase compliance with measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The two men have also clashed over health care through the campaign. Cooney said he'd be an advocate for Medicaid expansion and fight against any changes to chip away at the state's program. He's also criticized Gianforte's past statements in support of repealing the Affordable Care Act, saying that without that landmark law both Medicaid expansion and protections for those with pre-existing health conditions would disappear. Gianforte has said he supports Medicaid expansion as a safety net for those who need it, but wants to see tighter asset and means verification for those who are approved for the program.