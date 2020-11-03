AP calls race for Gianforte

The Associated Press has called the Montana governor's race for Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.
Gianforte was up at 50% to Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney's 47% at press time. About 10,830 votes separated the candidates with about 317,900 votes counted by 10:30 p.m.
Libertarian Lyman Bishop was at 4%.
Montanans cast a record number of votes in the election. More than 574,557 had returned a mailed ballot or voted early by 8:55 p.m., according to the Secretary of State's office. That bests the previous high of 516,901 in 2016 by more than 57,600.
All but 11 of the state's counties held the election by mail because of the novel coronavirus, and even in those counties voters lined up in long queues outside to vote on Election Day.
The office is open as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out and running for U.S. Senate. It's Gianforte's second bid for the office in four years; he lost to Bullock by 4 percentage points in 2016.
Gianforte was up in the state's most populated county, Yellowstone, at 56% to 39% for Cooney with about 46,700 votes counted there by 10:30 p.m.
Cooney performed well, 61% to Gianforte's 35%, in the Democratic stronghold of Missoula County. About 68,000 votes had been counted by press time there.
Cooney also pulled about 54% of votes in Gallatin County compared to 42% for Gianforte. About 62,566 votes had been counted there.
However, Gianforte held a large lead in the deeply red Ravalli County, at 63% to 32%, with nearly 24,800 votes counted. Gianforte was also up in many of the smaller rural counties reporting results late Tuesday.
Cooney held a 52%-44% lead in Lewis and Clark County and was also up in Park County, 52-44.
Results were not available for Cascade County, which Cooney would need to do well in to win, and Flathead County, which is expected to heavily favor Gianforte. The generally blue Butte-Silver Bow County had also not reported yet, and several counties with large reservation populations were still out.
Jeremy Johnson, a political scientist at Carroll College, said late Tuesday that it appeared Cooney failed to gain traction.
"Cooney did not have the financial wherewithal to run a sustained early advertising campaign, making it difficult to catch up with Gianforte, a well-known Republican candidate in the state," Johnson said.
Gianforte is a two-term congressman. He moved to Montana 25 years ago and started RightNow Technologies, growing it to one of the area's largest employers and eventually selling the company to Oracle for $1.8 billion.
That wealth has found its way into Gianforte's political campaigns. This year he put $7.55 million of his own money into the race. He also spent more than $5.5 million of his own money in the 2016 governor contest.
Cooney has served as Bullock's lieutenant governor since being appointed in 2016 and won re-election with him that year. He's spent a career in state government, both in the state Legislature and as a three-term secretary of state.
Gianforte's selling point to voters is that he's a "business guy" who would focus on bringing higher-paying jobs to the state. Cooney's campaigned by saying he'd be a steady and experienced hand to lead Montana through a pandemic and beyond.
The novel coronavirus has dramatically changed the governor's race, both in the way candidates have been able to campaign and reach out to voters and as a dominant issue.
Cooney has said he would continue much of the response of his current administration, from a statewide mask mandate to working with local health departments, businesses and communities to increase compliance with measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Gianforte said that he'd want to protect the most vulnerable but favors "personal responsibility" over health mandates. He focuses on the economic recovery when talking about the pandemic.
The two men have also clashed over health care through the campaign. Cooney said he'd be an advocate for Medicaid expansion and fight against any changes to chip away at the state's program. He's also criticized Gianforte's past statements in support of repealing the Affordable Care Act, saying that without that landmark law both Medicaid expansion and protections for those with pre-existing health conditions would disappear. Gianforte has said he supports Medicaid expansion as a safety net for those who need it, but wants to see tighter asset and means verification for those who are approved for the program.
In a debate last month, the two men sharply disagreed over abortion legislation that Bullock vetoed, including a so-called "born alive" bill. Gianforte claimed Cooney was "pro-infanticide," while Cooney called that statement a "bald-faced lie."
