AP, all major networks call race for Biden, Daines says 'not settled yet'

Montana's election results, for example, are not yet certified.

The governor's race in Montana was called by the Associated Press this year at about 10:30 p.m. without results reported from some of the state's larger counties because the AP was able to determine it was not possible for Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney to make up ground against Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

That led Cooney to not initially concede the race when AP called it, though he did by 12:21 a.m. Wednesday.

Daines' race was called just before midnight Tuesday. Montana finished reporting its results Friday.

The State Board of Canvassers will meet to choose random races, ballot issues and precincts to be audited on Nov. 10. The deadline to certify the results of the election is Nov. 30.

Montana's senior U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, sent a press release Saturday congratulating Biden and Harris.