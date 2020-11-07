AP, all major networks call race for Biden, Daines says 'not settled yet'

On the day the Associated Press and the major news outlets and television networks called the presidential election for Joseph R. Biden Jr. and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, Montana's U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said through a spokeswoman Saturday the election is "not settled yet."
"There's still ballots being counted, and there are still legal challenges being considered," a spokeswoman for Daines said. "It's not settled yet."
Leading up to and after the election, Republican President Donald Trump has made statements, without proof, questioning the validity of an election that did not declare him the winner.
Daines, who won re-election Tuesday with by 10-point margin, has been an outspoken supporter of Trump.
On Saturday Trump refused to concede the race. He also falsely claimed he won the election "by a lot" even though Biden is projected to take 279 electoral college votes to Trump's 214, and Biden holds a 4.1 million-plus lead in the popular vote.
Trump's campaign released a statement after the race was called Saturday saying the election was "far from over."
On Friday, Daines' campaign sent out a text message to supporters saying “Dems are stealing the election. Trump needs our support.” Daines' campaign sent members to Arizona, one of the states still counting ballots.
The Associated Press called the race in Arizona for Biden on Wednesday. There is no evidence of Democrats doing anything to alter election results in Arizona, and a lawsuit over the use of Sharpie markers that could have invalidated some ballots was dropped after the race was called. Officials there called claims over tabulation errors unfounded.
Daines on Thursday tweeted: "We are a nation of laws, and the integrity of our elections is critical. Every LEGALLY cast ballot should be counted — with full transparency."
He has not tweeted since then.
"If we want public to be confident in the outcome we need to make sure the process is completed and all legal votes are counted," the spokeswoman said Saturday.
Daines' campaign said the legal challenges the senator is watching include ones in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. Trump's campaign has filed nearly a dozen lawsuits, according to the New York Times, in those states, none of which have been successful so far.
Trump said in a statement Saturday that "beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," though he did not provide any evidence of specific wrongdoing.
It is common practice for news organizations to call the outcome of races up and down the ballot once a candidate has an insurmountable lead. The ballot certification process can take a month or so. The AP notably did not call the 2000 presidential race between former president George W. Bush and former Vice President Al Gore, saying margins in Florida made it too close to determine.
It is also normal for the process of counting ballots to last days after the election.
Montana's election results, for example, are not yet certified.
The governor's race in Montana was called by the Associated Press this year at about 10:30 p.m. without results reported from some of the state's larger counties because the AP was able to determine it was not possible for Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney to make up ground against Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.
That led Cooney to not initially concede the race when AP called it, though he did by 12:21 a.m. Wednesday.
Daines' race was called just before midnight Tuesday. Montana finished reporting its results Friday.
The State Board of Canvassers will meet to choose random races, ballot issues and precincts to be audited on Nov. 10. The deadline to certify the results of the election is Nov. 30.
Montana's senior U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, sent a press release Saturday congratulating Biden and Harris.
“Sharla and I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their momentous victory, and I look forward to working with them to move this country forward," Tester said. "We must come together and focus on what connects us, not what divides us. We live in the greatest nation in the world, and I know we are capable of creating an even better future for generations to come.”
Spokespeople for Gov.-elect Gianforte, who is leaving Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House, did not respond to a text message asking for comment about the presidential race call Saturday. Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who won that U.S. House seat Tuesday, also did not immediately respond to a text message seeing comment.
Gov. Steve Bullock, the Democrat who is termed out after this year and lost to Daines on Tuesday, also tweeted well-wishes to Biden and Harris.
"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. At a time when our country is deeply divided, we must remember all we have in common as Americans, and that together, we can work toward a future of healing and of prosperity," Bullock wrote.
Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton tweeted Saturday encouraging Trump to accept the outcome.
"I have supported you, Mr. President, we (Montana) have supported you — and @realDonaldTrump accomplished some incredible things during your time in office! But that time is now over. Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden. Blessings on you and your family," Stapleton tweeted, ending the message with a red heart emoji.
