Anti-trans legislation scheduled hearing next week

HB 113

For the proposal to fine health care providers who affirm transgender minors' gender, Fuller said he wants to protect children from undergoing procedures that he said can lead to irrevocable health hazards.

"We don't let children do all kinds of things," Fuller said. "Why should we allow this to happen? The state has a vested interest to protect children from such barbaric behavior."

Both bills were initially scheduled for a hearing Wednesday morning before the House Judiciary Committee, but were rescheduled for Monday morning at 8 a.m. House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said Tuesday the rescheduling was meant to accommodate public testimony.

"We had a lot of concern about the timing and people having the footing in terms of how these hearings go in terms of participation and the hybrid (model)," Abbott said.

"We went to GOP leadership and asked if they would consider delaying those bills until we had a better feeling of how things were going. We were involved in that request to delay the bills and we're happy they got delayed."

Some state lawmakers, including Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, strongly oppose the bill.