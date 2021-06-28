Another legal challenge filed over judicial appointments

HELENA — Another legal challenge has been filed over a new law that eliminates the Judicial Nomination Commission and allows Montana's governor to directly fill judicial vacancies between elections.

Two former Democratic state representatives — Tom Winter of Missoula and Barbara Bessette of Great Falls — filed a complaint Friday asking District Court Judge Mike Menahan of Helena to temporarily block the law and to declare it unconstitutional.

It also asks the court to prevent Gov. Greg Gianforte from appointing a replacement District Court judge in Cascade County under the terms of the new law.

Gianforte did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint.

The complaint argues the new law violates a provision of the Montana Constitution, which states that anyone "charged with the exercise of power properly belonging to one branch" of government may not exercise "any power properly belonging to either of the others," unless the Constitution directly permits it.

The state constitution also directs the governor to appoint someone to fill a judicial vacancy between elections "from nominees selected in the manner provided by law."