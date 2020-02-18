Another Bozeman resident running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat

Bozeman resident and fly fishing guide Josh Seckinger said Tuesday he's running as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate primary.
Seckinger joins fellow Bozeman resident Cora Neumann, who has worked in the public lands and public health fields; Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins; John Mues, a Navy veteran and engineer who works in the energy field and lives in Loma; and scientist Mike Knoles, also of Bozeman.
On the Republican side is U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who is seeking his second term. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock has received significant pressure to run for the seat, including a meeting earlier this month with former U.S. President Barack Obama, but has said repeatedly he is not interested, even after ending his long-shot bid for president.
“I’m running for the U.S. Senate because our state needs someone who will provide a voice for working-class Montanans,” Seckinger said in a press release “While I may not be a fifth-generation Montanan, I’m a Montanan by choice. I know that this state that we all call home deserves better.”
According to his website, Seckinger moved to Bozeman in 2009 and has worked in construction, for an environmental attorney and as a fly fishing guide on the Madison, Smith and Yellowstone rivers.
His website says after moving to Montana from Wisconsin, Seckinger got two DUIs within six months and spent two weeks in the Gallatin County detention center before stopping drinking, and he has been sober since 2011.
According to the press release, Seckinger supports a public option as a "the next step toward universal health care." He also said he wants to reverse the Citizens United decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, pass a paid family leave act and legalize and tax marijuana, as well as pass universal background checks and a national firearms registry for future sales, including private party transactions.
Seckinger went to the University of Wisconsin and studied political science and geography.