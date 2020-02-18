Another Bozeman resident running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate because our state needs someone who will provide a voice for working-class Montanans,” Seckinger said in a press release “While I may not be a fifth-generation Montanan, I’m a Montanan by choice. I know that this state that we all call home deserves better.”

According to his website, Seckinger moved to Bozeman in 2009 and has worked in construction, for an environmental attorney and as a fly fishing guide on the Madison, Smith and Yellowstone rivers.

His website says after moving to Montana from Wisconsin, Seckinger got two DUIs within six months and spent two weeks in the Gallatin County detention center before stopping drinking, and he has been sober since 2011.

According to the press release, Seckinger supports a public option as a "the next step toward universal health care." He also said he wants to reverse the Citizens United decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, pass a paid family leave act and legalize and tax marijuana, as well as pass universal background checks and a national firearms registry for future sales, including private party transactions.

Seckinger went to the University of Wisconsin and studied political science and geography.

