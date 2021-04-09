Another bill to limit public health boards advances in House

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In support of SB 108, Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Great Falls Republican who is carrying the bill in the House, said Friday voters should have a say in measures enacted in their communities.

"The ultimate power needs to reside in the people, and that's what this bill does," Buttrey said.

Rep. Denise Hayman, a Bozeman Democrat, said a lack of information early in the pandemic led to public confusion and frustration about measures to keep people from getting sick.

"The health departments were struggling to keep their residents safe," Hayman said. "I see this as just another bill blocking the health department from doing the work they need to do."

Rep. Geraldine Custer, a Forsyth Republican, was the lone member of her party to vote against the bill. She raised concerns about the feasibility of holding an initiative election within 30 days of a petition being filed, saying it would be impossible to pull off.

Buttrey said that would be something counties would need to figure out how to do.