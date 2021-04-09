Another bill to limit public health boards advances in House

With GOP support and Democratic opposition, the state House on Friday gave initial approval to another bill that would limit the ability for public health boards to implement measures to slow the spread of a pandemic.
Senate Bill 108, from Sen. Doug Kary, R-Billings, would allow for an initiative election where voters in a county could petition to repeal or amend a local health board's action. It cleared a second reading in the House 66-34.
The petition would need to be signed by 5% of qualified electors in the county or jurisdiction to trigger an election.
The bill is one of several that GOP lawmakers have pushed this session to limit measures that local public health officers and boards can implement. Republicans have argued such measures curtailed economic activity and caused more harm than public health benefit. Democrats have countered that health officers play a critical role in keeping the public safe in the face of something like the COVID-19 pandemic that's killed at least 1,521 Montanans over the last year.
House Bill 121, from Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, would require elected official approval of local health board and officer actions. That bill has passed the Legislature and was sent to the governor this week.
House Bill 230, from Kalispell Republican Rep. Matt Regier, would limit the governor's power in how long states of emergency can last. It has cleared the House and is awaiting a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
And House Bill 257, from Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, would have the dramatic effect of prohibiting local governments or health officials and boards from making businesses follow mandates dictating closures, capacity limits, or mask use and other measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. It's cleared the House and a Senate committee and will next be debated by the full Senate.
In support of SB 108, Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Great Falls Republican who is carrying the bill in the House, said Friday voters should have a say in measures enacted in their communities.
"The ultimate power needs to reside in the people, and that's what this bill does," Buttrey said.
Rep. Denise Hayman, a Bozeman Democrat, said a lack of information early in the pandemic led to public confusion and frustration about measures to keep people from getting sick.
"The health departments were struggling to keep their residents safe," Hayman said. "I see this as just another bill blocking the health department from doing the work they need to do."
Rep. Geraldine Custer, a Forsyth Republican, was the lone member of her party to vote against the bill. She raised concerns about the feasibility of holding an initiative election within 30 days of a petition being filed, saying it would be impossible to pull off.
Buttrey said that would be something counties would need to figure out how to do.
The bill faces a final vote in the House before it goes back to the Senate to concur or reject amendments made in the House.