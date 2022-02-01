'Angel Initiative' aims to connect people with addiction services before jail

Two weeks after nine Helenans overdosed on a fentanyl-laced batch of heroin, state and local leaders took the stage to promote a way out of addiction before they enter the criminal justice mazework.

"Thankfully, there was no loss of life in that particular case," Gov. Greg Gianforte told reporters at the press conference Tuesday at the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. "But it underscores the magnitude of the problem and the need for us to act."

The Angel Initiative program allows a person who is struggling with addiction to approach law enforcement, turn in their narcotics and get connected with resources, rather than being arrested. So far, nearly 20 sheriff's offices have committed to partnering with the program, Gianforte said, with 10 treatment providers in 33 counties also on board.

The program is conditional — to seek help, a person cannot have an outstanding arrest warrant or be involved in an active drug investigation — but Sheriff Leo Dutton on Tuesday called the new program a "paradigm shift" in law enforcement's approach to addiction. Dutton said the initial challenges include establishing a trust with law enforcement that people seeking help won't be prosecuted for doing so.

"I've done this for 36 years," he said. "Through this initiative … they can come in and they can get help without going into the legal system."

Tuesday's event marked the program's activation in Lewis and Clark County. The initiative, funded in part by Gianforte's foundation, first launched as a pilot in Cascade County in November. Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier said Tuesday the number of people who have engaged is too small to share and not run afoul of privacy concerns. The initiative will come online in the remaining counties who have committed to the state as training allows, Meier said.

"It's really about when they're ready," Meier said, "and then what our capacity is to train, and the logistics part of it as well."

Meier said the program currently has no cap for participation.

"If somebody needs treatment, we're going to find a way to get them access to treatment," he said.

Helena Indian Alliance is one of the 10 accredited substance abuse providers that have joined the program. Executive Director Todd Wilson stressed the program is open to all citizens.

"All ethnicities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, we are open to all," Wilson said. "We will get the clients the help they need without fear of legal involvement."

Dutton said Thursday there is still some hesitancy on the part of law enforcement, primarily due to that sea change in how addiction and substance abuse is handled in the community. Sheriff's offices who have not yet engaged with the state about the program are sitting back and watching how the Angel Initiative plays out in Cascade and Lewis and Clark counties, he said.

Asked about the investigation into the recent string of overdoses in Lewis and Clark County, Dutton had few details to share, but said the pursuit of the distributor remains ongoing.

"That is a extremely active investigation," Dutton said. "And I can tell you, the drug task force is making great headway. That's all I can tell you. I hate to see him so secretive, but it's a different world."

