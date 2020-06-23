Analysts: Montana may recoup virus revenue losses in 2 years

The Republicans who hold majorities in the House and Senate previously called for immediate cuts to the state's budget, but Bullock, a Democrat, has rejected their proposals.

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, again pushed for the Bullock administration to consider cutting spending despite the positive long-term outlook.

"My concern here is that there is a lot of push to keep this economy closed down like it is today," Thomas said. "The longer that goes on, the longer our revenue is going to be lower than it would have been."

Legislative fiscal analysts also projected that unemployment is expected to steadily decline after peaking at 11.9% in April. The unemployment rate was 9% in May.

The federal pandemic unemployment compensation of $600 per week is expected to expire at the end of July, and the division predicted a drop in personal income in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Finance Committee voted to send a letter to the Montana congressional delegation asking to use federal coronavirus relief money to replace lost state and local government revenue.